Orlando Bloom: Katy Perry and I are working on building 'really grounded foundation'

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Focussing on the true meaning of marriage, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are working to strengthen their bond before tying the knot.

On being asked if he and Perry are busy with wedding planning, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor told Us Weekly that they "are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship."

Speaking about their equally busy schedules, Bloom explained how he and the 'Roar' singer have learned to cope with being away from each other for a long duration of time.

"To be honest, that's part of the job, right?" the 42-year-old star dished after the Carnival Row panel at the Television Critics' Association's press tour on Saturday.

"You have to do the groundwork together, create a feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do, and still feel tethered to that person so that you can go on a journey together," he added.

Bloom popped the big question to the Grammy-nominated singer in a romantic Valentine's Day proposal in February. The much-in-love couple shared their happy news via Instagram later that night, with photos that showed off Perry's stunning engagement ring.

Earlier this month, Perry opened up about their impending wedding nuptials and echoed similar sentiments to what her fiance told the outlet.

"I think we're doing really great, and we're really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house," the 34-year-old singer explained.

"I was saying it, like, emotionally. It's important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it's not the same in your 30s," she added.

Prior to their relationship, Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. He also shares 8-year-old son Flynn with the model.

Perry, meanwhile, was married to actor Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. She also dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013 and DJ Diplo briefly in 2014. (ANI)

