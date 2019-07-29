Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom: Katy Perry and I are working on building 'really grounded foundation'

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:33 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Focussing on the true meaning of marriage, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are working to strengthen their bond before tying the knot.
On being asked if he and Perry are busy with wedding planning, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor told Us Weekly that they "are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship."
Speaking about their equally busy schedules, Bloom explained how he and the 'Roar' singer have learned to cope with being away from each other for a long duration of time.
"To be honest, that's part of the job, right?" the 42-year-old star dished after the Carnival Row panel at the Television Critics' Association's press tour on Saturday.
"You have to do the groundwork together, create a feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do, and still feel tethered to that person so that you can go on a journey together," he added.
Bloom popped the big question to the Grammy-nominated singer in a romantic Valentine's Day proposal in February. The much-in-love couple shared their happy news via Instagram later that night, with photos that showed off Perry's stunning engagement ring.
Earlier this month, Perry opened up about their impending wedding nuptials and echoed similar sentiments to what her fiance told the outlet.
"I think we're doing really great, and we're really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house," the 34-year-old singer explained.
"I was saying it, like, emotionally. It's important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it's not the same in your 30s," she added.
Prior to their relationship, Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. He also shares 8-year-old son Flynn with the model.
Perry, meanwhile, was married to actor Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. She also dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013 and DJ Diplo briefly in 2014. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:45 IST

Here's why Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande fans think collaboration...

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande fans are convinced that both will soon be collaborating for an upcoming project.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:13 IST

Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account was hacked this weekend and the hacker used the account to post hateful, bigoted tweets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:11 IST

Lili Reinhart makes first public appearance post break-up with...

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Lili Reinhart who recently called it quits with her boyfriend and co-star Cole Sprouse made her first public appearance post her break-up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:08 IST

Anil Kapoor celebrates 2 years of 'Mubarakan,' hints at sequel

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): The Anil and Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Mubarakan' clocked 2 years today and the former is excited enough to celebrate the day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:50 IST

Woodstock 50 music fest might be free

Washington DC [USA], July 28 (ANI): Woodstock 50, a planned American music festival which is scheduled to be held in August, is now pivoting to a free concert.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:19 IST

Wishes pour in for Huma Qureshi who turns 33 today

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Huma Qureshi turns 33 today and scores of celebrities flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:33 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio jokes about his favourite dish with cast of...

Washington D.C [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has disclosed that he prefers pupusas to tacos.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:58 IST

Ajay Devgn gets nostalgic as 'Omkara' clocks 13 years

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): As Omkara completed 13 years today; Ajay Devgn went down the memory lane and recollected his memories of the film. The 'Singham' actor remembered his iconic film in a Twitter post and wrote, "13 Years To Omkara. Throwback to the great saga of love, ambition, treach

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:45 IST

Power couple Deepika, Ranveer pose out love

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's power couple -- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- who leave no stone unturned to express their love and admiration towards each other, are dishing out couple's goals on social media in the recent post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:20 IST

Sarah Hyland reveals she is 'stalking' bridal accounts

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland who recently announced her engagement with Wells Adams seems to be in total wedding mode!

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:15 IST

Kim Kardashian is now re-labelling 2 million garments with 'Kimono' logo

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Forced to change the name of her clothing line Kimono after being accused of cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian shared with fans that close to 2 million garments of the shapewear line have been produced and the reality star is now in the process of covering up

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:35 IST

'Sadak 2' schedule wrap: Alia Bhatt brags about her 'old man'...

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Work seemed fun for actor Alia Bhatt who was shooting in Ooty for 'Sadak 2' with father Mahesh and sister Pooja Bhatt. And after days of shoot in the beautiful Tamil Nadu town, the actor announced the schedule wrap.

Read More
iocl