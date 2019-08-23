Orlando Bloom says he doesn't want to be "divorced again"

Orlando Bloom
Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom is ready to spend the rest of his life with his lady love and singer Katy Perry.
When it comes to his relationship with Perry, Bloom doesn't want to repeat history. The actor recently opened up about how his past divorce has impacted his relationship with Perry, reported E! News.
In a new interview with Willie Geist for NBC's Sunday Today, the 'Troy' actor shared new details about their engagement and why he is confident that his second marriage won't end in divorce.
"It's important to me that we are aligned. I've been married and divorced and I don't want do it again and we're both fully aware of that. She's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged."
Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The exes continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son Flynn, who has also developed a special bond with his future stepmom. Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.
Bloom also gave insight into why he proposed to Perry in such a lavish way, taking her on a helicopter before finally popping the big question. Although he said it was mostly because he wanted some privacy with his lady love, it also satisfied Perry's love for "big moments."
"To be honest, she loves a theme as you can see in everything she does. She loves a big moment. I'm still trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments. The cool thing about what we're doing -- we're learning to do the small together. I think we're both fully aware that it's a mountain to climb and that that mountain won't stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that's what it is. And I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too," Bloom said.
The power couple are often apart due to their work commitments but Bloom told People last month that the distance has only made them stronger and more in love with each other.
"You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together," he said.
Meanwhile, Perry recently revealed that the couple isn't rushing down the aisle anytime soon.
"I think we're doing really great, and we're really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically," she said in July on KIIS 1065's The Kyle and Jackie O Show.
She clarified, "I'm saying monster house like, emotionally. It's important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it's not the same in your 30s, you know."
Bloom popped the big question to the Grammy-nominated singer in a romantic Valentine's Day proposal in February. The much-in-love couple shared their happy news via Instagram later that night, with photos that showed off Perry's stunning engagement ring. (ANI)

