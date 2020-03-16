Orlando Bloom says wedding with Katy Perry may be pushed back due to coronavirus

London [UK], Mar 16 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom in an interview revealed about his wedding plans and said that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak may affect his and pregnant fiancee Katy Perry's ceremony date.

According to Fox News, in his recent interview with U.K. newspaper the Times, Bloom said: "I'm not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we're going to be traveling and we don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable."

The 43-year-old movie star proposed on Valentine's Day 2019 and the A-List couple has been planning their wedding around their respective work obligations ever since.

Perry and Bloom, who are expecting their first child, got together back in 2016 and made their engagement official on Valentine's Day last year. (ANI)

