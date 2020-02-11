Oscar 2020 ratings plummet to all-time low

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 11 (ANI): The greatest night for the cinema industry - Oscar Awards - might have been a hit in terms of celebrity attendance but it failed to earn big ratings in terms of viewership.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, ABC's broadcast recorded an all-time low as it plummeted by about 3 million viewers as compared to the previous year's low.

The over three-hour-long gala event had an average of about 23.6 million viewers and received a 5.3 rating among the viewers of 18-49 years of age.

The statistics remained quite far from the last year's award ceremony which had a viewership of 29.56 million and a rating of 7.7.

Ratings for the 2019 Oscar ceremony were below those for the previous four years since 2014. (ANI)

