Oscar: Academy announces new plans to increase diversity, inclusivity

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Through the "Academy Aperture 2025," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday announced their latest plans to make the Oscar race more inclusive.

As per Variety, the new plans are aimed towards increasing diversity in the film community.

"While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board," Variety quoted Academy CEO Dawn Hudson as saying.

"The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend--and continue to examine--our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated," Hudson added.

For a more diverse representation, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) and the Academy are teaming up to create a task force comprising leaders of the industry.

According to Variety, the task force will develop and implement the new representation and inclusion standards for eligibility of Oscars by July 31 this year.

Another change brought in by the Academy is the number of nominees for 'best picture' category, which keeps on fluctuating every year.

From the 94th Oscar Awards for 2021 films, the number of nominees has been set at 10 for the 'best picture' category.

"Through the dedication, focus, and concerted effort of our Board of Governors and members on the branch executive committees, the Academy has surpassed the goals of our A2020 initiative. But to truly meet this moment, we must recognise how much more needs to be done, and we must listen, learn, embrace the challenge, and hold ourselves and our community accountable," Variety quoted Academy President David Rubin as saying.

"Academy leadership and our Board are committed to ensuring that we continue to weave equity and inclusion into the fabric of every Academy initiative, committee, program and event," Rubin added.

Several other changes have been planned by the Academy including the change in the term of Board of Governors.

As per a recent report by Variety, Academy is considering postponing the annual Oscar Awards due to the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

