Oscar Isaac embraces chaos in new 'Moon Knight' trailer unveiled at Super Bowl

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): During the Super Bowl, Marvel studios debuted a new trailer for its upcoming Oscar Isaac-starrer Disney Plus limited series, 'Moon Knight', premiering on March 30.

As per Variety, Moon Knight is a character that was first created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975 for the comic series 'Werewolf by Knight'.

In most depictions, Moon Knight is the secret identity of Marc Spector, a former CIA operative turned mercenary who dies during a job in Sudan but is revived and turned into the conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, becoming a Batman-esque vigilante.

One of the character's most notable traits is his dissociative identity disorder, which manifests in several distinct personas with defined personalities.

The first trailer for the show had shown Isaac as Steven Grant, one of Spector's many alternate identities, along with the mysterious cult leader Arthur Harrow, and a first look at the show's version of the Moon Knight costume.



Similar to the first trailer of 'Moon Knight', the new one also keeps the circumstances of Marc gaining his powers a mystery, instead choosing to offer a few tantalizing peeks at him in full Moon Knight garb during major fight scenes.

It features more scenes with Isaac and Hawke, while Moon Knight takes flight and throws some signature crescent darts at foes. Overall, the trailer puts viewers in a similar position to Marc and Steven themselves as everyone tries to piece together the full picture.

In addition to Isaac and Hawke, the series will also feature the late Gaspard Ulliel, who portrays the villain Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man.

This was one of the final roles for the French actor, who died in a skiing accident in January after the series had completed production. May Calamawy will also appear in an undisclosed role.

As per Variety, the series has been created and written by Jeremy Slater, with Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directing. The series is executive produced by Isaac, Slater, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Brad Winderbaum. (ANI)

