Oscar-nommed screenwriter and actor Quinn Redeker is no more!

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Oscar-nommed screenwriter and actor Quinn Redeker, best known for his role on NBC's 'Days of Our Lives,' passed away aged 86 on December 20 in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Redeker, best remembered for playing Alex Marshall on "Days of Our Lives" from 1979 to 1987, was a regular guest star on American television for more than three decades in the 1960s through the 1980s. Additionally, he appeared as Rex Sterling in more than 200 episodes of "The Young and the Restless" on CBS. He also made guest appearances on Starsky & Hutch, The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon, Kojak, Mannix, Sea Hunt, That Girl, and Barney Jones. Redeker played Captain Madison in the "Love Boat II" television movie.

In 1989 and 1990, he was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work in daytime dramas, including "The Young and the Restless." He was also a two-time winner at the Soap Opera Digest Awards, winning the 1989 award for excellent acting in a supporting role, daytime for "The Young and the Restless" and the 1983 Soapy Award for greatest villain for his work on "Days of our Lives".



Along with Deric Washburn, Louis A. Garfinkle, and Michael Cimino, screenwriter Redeker was nominated for an Academy Award for original screenplay for his work on "The Deer Hunter." Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, John Cazale, and Christopher Walken appeared in Michael Cimino's war drama from 1978, which won numerous Oscars at the 51st Academy Awards, including best picture and best director.

Redeker has co-starred in movies like "The Electric Horseman," "The Candidate," and "Ordinary People" in addition to television.

As per a report by Variety, Redeker is survived by his children Brennen, Arianne, Glaen, and Quinn Jr., and two grandchildren. (ANI)

