Oscar-winner Ben Affleck to star in upcoming disaster drama

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Academy Award winner Ben Affleck is soon to star in a disaster drama based on Kate Southwood's book 'Falling to Earth'.
Published in March 2013, the story is set in 1925 in a small town in Illinois. The story starts with a normal day however, it ends with a sudden tragedy hitting the town, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The entire population in the town witnesses the worst tornado in U.S. history. Following this, hundreds of people die, get injured or became homeless with houses being destroyed.
However, there still is a family who somehow stays alive amid the chaos - Paul Graves and his family.
The film is being adapted by screenwriter Hillary Seitz and bankrolled by Bron Studio's Aaron L. Gilbert, along with Affleck and Matt Damon's Pearl Street Films.
In his upcoming outing, Affleck will be seen essaying the role of Paul Graves.
He was last seen in Netflix's 'Triple Frontier', and recently wrapped shooting for 'The Way Back' and 'The Last Thing He Wanted'.
Apart from acting, Affleck has also had a stint at direction in the 2016 film 'Live by Night'. (ANI)

