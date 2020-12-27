Oscar winner Jamie Foxx talks about voicing Disney-Pixar's Lead in 'Soul'

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): The Oscar and Grammy-winner actor Jamie Foxx shared about his collaboration for Disney Pixar's computer-animated film 'Soul'.

The multihyphenate superstar, in a conversation with Variety, considered this role as one of the 'greatest things' that happened to him in his Hollywood career.

"For me to be able to say, and be proud to say, [I'm] the first African-American lead in Disney-Pixar, that's amazing. That feels good," said Foxx.



The flick that focuses on Black culture enlisted an A-list crew to lend their expertise and perspective to the film's story, in addition to Jon Batiste (who composed original music for the film), Daveed Diggs and Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson to voice characters Paul and Curley in the film, and also consultants of the story, reported Variety.

Foxx who has a backlog of dramatic, comedic and generally off-the-wall characters, praised the film's co-director and co-writer Kemp Powers for bringing the spirit to the drama.

"Kemp was smart, he was like, 'No, I want him to be Black, I want that haircut to be right. And that's a cultural thing" Foxx said, noting the inclusion of scenes at the local barbershop.

The comedy/animation flick 'Soul' which is now streaming on Disney plus centers on Joe, an aspiring jazz musician, whose soul separates from his body after an accident. He scrambles to make it back to Earth and play a gig to restart his music career.

The American computer-animated fantasy is produced by Pixar Animation Studios for distribution by Walt Disney Pictures. (ANI)

