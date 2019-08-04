D.A. Pennebaker
D.A. Pennebaker

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker dies at 94

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Oscar-winning documentarian D.A. Pennebaker passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday night (local time).
The filmmaker died at his home at Long Island, his son Frazer Pennebaker told The Hollywood Reporter.
Pennebaker was popularly known to bring to life Bob Dylan's mythical 1965 tour of England and also Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign in a documentary titled 'The War Room'.
He is also remembered for helming the interesting 1970 film that documented the original cast recording of Company, Stephen Sondheim's fabled Broadway musical.
While he had some notable projects for which he will be remembered, Pennebaker also became the first documentary filmmaker to be conferred with a lifetime achievement, Oscar.
For directing 'The War Room' he even earned an Oscar nomination for the best documentary.
The filmmaker is survived by his fellow documentarian and wife, Chris Hegedus, with whom he is known to have worked for more than three decades. The two tied the knot in 1982. (ANI)

