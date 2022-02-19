Oscar-winning film editor David Brenner dies at 59

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning film editor David Brenner, who worked on several films including 'Justice League', 'Independence Day' and 'Born on the Fourth of July', has passed away. He was 59 when he breathed his last.

Brenner died on Thursday at his home in West Hollywood, his wife confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Before his death, he was in post-production for James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel.

Born in Hollywood, Brenner attended North Hollywood High School and Stanford before serving as an apprentice editor on the 1985 film 'Radioactive Dreams'.

The acclaimed editor won an Oscar for his work on Oliver Stone's 'Born on the Fourth of July' in 1990, which he shared with co-editor Joe Hutshing. He also teamed up with Stone for films including 'Platoon', 'Salvador', 'Wall Street', 'Talk Radio', 'The Doors', 'Heaven & Earth', 'World Trade Center' and 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps'.



He also worked with director Zack Snyder on 'Justice League', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Man of Steel' and the extra-long 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

He's credited with trimming down 'Batman v Superman' to its theatrical cut of two hours and 31 minutes. After the superhero film hit theatres, an "ultimate edition" of the film released with 31 minutes of additional footage.

Brenner was in post-production on James Cameron's long-awaited sci-fi sequel 'Avatar 2', which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 16. He was also tapped to edit 'Avatar 3', which shot simultaneously and is set for December 20, 2024. (ANI)





