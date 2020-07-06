Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone, known for 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,' and 'The Mission,' has passed away. He was 91.

According to Variety, Morricone's lawyer Giorgio Asumma told Italian news agency ANSA that the prolific composer died on Monday morning in a clinic in Rome where he was admitted shortly after he fell down causing a hip fracture.

The 500 scores of films and televisions composed by the Italian maestro over 50 years are believed to constitute a record in the western cinema.

Some of his classics include, 'Once Upon a Time in the West,' and 'Cinema Paradiso' among others.

The composer has received over six nominations for his compositions - 'The Mission,' 'Days of Heaven,' 'Bugsy,' 'Malena,' and, 'The Hateful Eight.' He received the award for Quentin Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight.'

He was also presented with a special honorary Oscar by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2006 for "his magnificent and multifaceted contributions to the art of film music."

Morricone was the second composer in the history of Oscars to receive an honorary award for the body of work.

In addition to the Oscar awards, he is also a recipient of Golden Globe's 'The Legend of 1900.' He has also held the Grammy and a BAFTA for 'The Untouchables.'

The ace composer is survived by wife Maria Travia and their four children. (ANI)

