Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho wins Best Director for 'Parasite'

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Bong Joon-ho on Sunday (local time) won the Best Director for 'Parasite' at the 92nd Academy Awards.

During his acceptance speech, Joon-ho gave a special shout out to Martin Scorsese and said the director's films played a vital role in shaping his career. As soon as Joon-ho mentioned Scorsese, the entire Dolby Theatre gave a standing ovation.

Earlier in the ceremony, the South Korean drama took home the prize for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

In the Best Director category, Bong Joon Ho ('Parasite'), Sam Mendes ('1917'), Todd Phillips ('Joker'), Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman')and Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood') were nominated.

'Parasite' has gained six nominations this year at the 92nd Academy Awards -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

The movie has garnered international acclaim and has managed to win awards at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Writers Guild Awards.

It is also the first non-English film to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

'Parasite' first premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and the film immediately made waves as it managed to win the Palme d'Or.

The movie stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park So-dam. The flick tells a tale about the members of a poor household family, who somehow get employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating the household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.

Apart from 'Parasite', Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads the nomination list with 11 spots, while Netflix's drama 'The Irishman' and Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have received ten nominations each.

Sam Mendes's war drama '1917' has ten nominations while Noah Baumbach's divorce saga 'Marriage Story' has seven nominations.

Hollywood's biggest awards are being held without a host for the second year in a row. (ANI)

