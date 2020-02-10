Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman dons cape with names of snubbed female directors

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Natalie Portman has made a real fashion statement at the 92nd Oscars' red carpet as she chose to wear a cape embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year, and were snubbed for this year's ceremony.

The names of the directors on the gown include -- Lorene Scafaria ("Hustlers"), Lulu Wang ("The Farewell"), Greta Gerwig ("Little Women"), Marielle Heller ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"), Melina Matsoukas ("Queen & Slim") Alma Har'el ("Honey Boy"), Celine Sciamma ("Portrait of a Lady on Fire") and Mati Diop ("Atlantics"), Variety reported.

This is not the first time that Portman has made such a statement at an award ceremony.

In 2018, while presenting the best director award, the actor made a comment, saying "here are the all the male nominees" before announcing the names.

When the nomination list was announced for the 92nd Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had to face backlash for not nominating any female directors this year.

However, this is not the first time that a female director has been snubbed as only five women have been nominated in the history of Oscars for the Best Director category.

Only, one woman -- Kathryn Bigelow for the Hurt Locker -- has managed to win the prize at the ceremony.

Bong Joon Ho ('Parasite'), Sam Mendes ('1917), Todd Phillips ('Joker'), Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman'), Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood') have been nominated in the Best Director category.

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads the nomination list with 11 spots, while Netflix's drama 'The Irishman' and Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have received ten nominations each.

Sam Mendes's war drama '1917' has ten nominations while Noah Baumbach's divorce saga 'Marriage Story' has seven nominations.

South Korean film 'Parasite' has gained six nominations--Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

The Hollywood's biggest awards are being held without a host for the second year in a row at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

