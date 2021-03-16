Oscars 2021 nominations announced, here's the complete list of nominees

Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a total of 23 categories on Monday morning (local time).

Here is the complete list of this year's nominees follows in the total of 23 categories, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:



Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari



Best Costume Design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio



Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul



Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)

The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)

Nomadland (Chloe Zhao)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)



Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)



Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People



Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye



Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah



Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time



Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha



Best International Feature Film

Denmark, Another Round

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?



Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank



News of the World

Sound of Metal

Soul



Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet



Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet



Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio



Best Original Song

'Husavik' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah

'lo Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami

'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari



Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Best Director

Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland



Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The Oscar telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25. (ANI)



