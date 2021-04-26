Oscars 2021: The complete list of winners

Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): The 93rd annual Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station was historic in more ways than one, making the wait for the Oscars, due to COVID, totally worth it.

According to Fox News, this year's ceremony no doubt looked different due to the coronavirus drastically reducing the number of attendees and shifting the musical performances from their usual time slots to a pre-show before the ceremony.

Still, it was one of the year's starriest nights. Celebrities like Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, and more appeared in hopes of walking away with a golden statuette while others like Halle Berry and Harrison Ford presented the awards.

This year had already been a historical one for the Academy, with a record number of female nominees for best director, as well as actors like Steven Yeun and Riz Ahmed becoming the first Asian American and Muslim actors, respectively, to be nominated for their leading performances.

'Nomadland' became the only three-time winner at the ceremony, with 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Mank', 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', 'Sound of Metal' and 'Soul' as the other multiple winners.

In addition to the winners, the Oscars saw Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the first time the Academy has awarded two recipients.

Variety reported that all nominees and guests had to have a minimum of two COVID-19 PCR tests performed by the Academy's vendor and a total of three tests in the week leading up to the telecast.

Here is the full list of 2021 Oscar winners:

Best Picture

Nomadland (Winner)

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Winner)

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Winner)

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Supporting Role

Olivia Colman, The Father

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari (Winner)

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Directing

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland (Winner)

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Winner)

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul (Winner)

Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal (Winner)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal (Winner)

Music (Original Song)

'Husavik' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

'lo Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)



'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami

'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Nomadland

The Father (Winner)

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman (Winner)

Sound of Metal

Minari

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You (Winner)

Opera

Yes-People

Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers (Winner)

White Eye

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher (Winner)

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette (Winner)

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul (Winner)

Wolfwalkers

International Feature Film

Denmark, Another Round (Winner)

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank (Winner)

News of the World

Tenet

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank (Winner)

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet (Winner)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Winner)

Mank

Pinocchio

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony took place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for it were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed. (ANI)

