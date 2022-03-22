Oscars 2022: Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, others join presenters list

Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): A new list of presenters for the 94th Academy Awards has been added to those announced previously.

According to People Magazine, these include Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater and Shaun White.

Previously announced presenters include Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Zoe Kravitz, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Yuh-Jung Youn, Woody Harrelson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Samuel L Jackson, Halle Bailey, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta.



This year's hosts are Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The show will also feature a tribute to 60 years of the 'James Bond' movie franchise, a celebration of 'The Godfather' for its 50th anniversary, and the first live performance of Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'.

The 2022 Oscars will be held on March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC at 8 pm ET. (ANI)

