Oscars 2022: Rami Malek, Simu Liu, more stars to present

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Oscars 2022 is going to be one star-studded event. Actors Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James and Rami Malek are among the latest group of presenters for this year's Oscars ceremony.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo and Anthony Hopkins will also take the stage during the Academy Awards, it was announced on Tuesday.

The new group joins previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez and last year's best-supporting actor winner, Yuh-jung Youn. The Oscars often have the prior year's acting winners present the acting awards.



Additional presenters and other stars joining the award ceremony will be revealed in the coming weeks.

It was previously announced that the award show would not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for its performers and presenters, but nominees and guests will have to show proof of vaccination as well as two negative PCR tests.

However, the performers and presenters will be tested for COVID-19 in keeping with safety protocols.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 2022 Oscars, which Will Packer and Shayla Cowan will produce. The show will air live on March 27 on ABC at 8 pm ET/ 5 p.m. PT. (ANI)

