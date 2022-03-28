Oscars 2022: Sian Heder bags Best Adapted Screenplay award for 'CODA'

Los Angeles (California) [US], March 28 (ANI): American writer and filmmaker Sian Heder has won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for 'CODA' at the 94th Academy Awards.

It's the first Oscar for Heder, who adapted the script of 'CODA' from the 2014 French film 'La Famille Belier'.

She also directed this small coming-of-film which was about a high school student who aspires to be a singer and is the only hearing member of her deaf family. It stars Emilia Jones, Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Durant and Eugenio Derbez.

In the Best Adapted Screenplay category, 'CODA' won against 'The Power of the Dog', 'The Lost Daughter', 'Dune' and 'Drive My Car'. It's also nominated for the Best Picture honour, which has 10 nominations this year.



Earlier, Troy Kotsur won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in the film.

'CODA', which actually stands for Child of Deaf Adults, refers to hearing children who grow up in a family where American Sign Language (ALS) is their primary form of communication.

Its producers had previously announced that a musical adaptation of the movie is currently under development.

The nominations for the Oscars 2022 were announced by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on February 8.

This is the first time since the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011 where the ceremony is featuring multiple hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (ANI)

