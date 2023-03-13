Oscars 2023: Here's the full list of winners

Los Angeles [US], March 13 (ANI): It was truly a memorable day for India as it celebrated two big wins at the Oscars. 'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

Meanwhile, 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once' took home a total of 7 Oscar Awards in various categories. The film won 'Best Picture,' 'Best Actress,' 'Best Supporting Actor,' 'Best Supporting Actress' and 'Best Director' 'Original Screenplay' and 'Editing'.

There were many surprising and glorious wins at the ceremony today. Check out the full list of winners here:

1. Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang)

2. Best Actor - Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

3. Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

4. Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

5. Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

6. Best Supporting Actress - Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

7. Original Screenplay - Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)

8. Adapted Screenplay - Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

9. Best Editing - Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)

10. Original Score - All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)



11. Original Song - Naatu Naatu by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose (RRR)

12. Sound - Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

13. Cinematography - All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)

14. Animated Short - The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud)

15. Live-Action Short - An Irish Goodbye (Tom Berkeley and Ross White)

16. Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)

17. Production Design - All Quiet on the Western Front (Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper)

18. International Feature - All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany (Edward Berger)

19. Documentary Feature - Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris)

20. Documentary Short - The Elephant Whisperers (Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga)

21. Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

22. Costume Design - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)

23. Makeup and Hairstyling - The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley) (ANI)

