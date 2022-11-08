Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel set to return as Academy Awards host

Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): American comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as host for the show for the 2023 Oscars which will be held on March 12.

According to Variety, the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' host's return was announced Monday by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners behind the Academy Awards.

Kimmel has previously led the 2017 and 2018 telecasts, the former of which produced the famous 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight' best picture screw-up.



"Being invited to host the Oscars for the third time is either a great honour or a trap... Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," Kimmel said in a statement, reported Variety.

Kimmel's Oscars return comes as the host recently extended his deal to continue at ABC for at least three more years, through the 23rd season of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'. His pact with the network was previously set to expire in the next year.

Though there's no official word on who might have also been approached for the Oscars gig, unconfirmed rumours had circulated that the producers asked Chris Rock, a previous host who was slapped during last year's telecast by eventual best actor winner Will Smith.

Trying to recapture its glory days of 50 million viewers, the Oscars is hoping that choosing a familiar face like Kimmel, who has earned solid marks for his stints hosting the Oscars and the Emmys, is the safest route to go, as per Variety. (ANI)

