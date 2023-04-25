Oscars 2024 to take place on this date

Los Angeles [US], April 25 (ANI): Oscars 2023 fever is not over yet and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already announced the dates for the 96th edition of the award ceremony.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced that the 96th Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024, Variety reported.

The Academy set the submission deadline for general categories for the 2024 Oscars for November 18, 2023. Preliminary voting for the shortlists will begin on December 18 with the results announced on December 21.

The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on January 23.

There will be four weeks between nominations and final voting, which begins on February 22. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Below is the full list of key dates for the 2024 Oscars season.

General entry categories submission deadline: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Governors Awards: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Preliminary voting begins: Thursday, December 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT

Preliminary voting ends: Monday, December 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT



Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Eligibility period ends: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Nominations voting begins: Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Nominations voting ends: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, February 12, 2024

Finals voting begins: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Scientific and Technical Awards: Friday, February 23, 2024

Finals voting ends: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

96th Oscars: Sunday, March 10, 2024

According to the Academy, "All dates for the 96th Academy Awards are subject to change." (ANI)

