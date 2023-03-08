Oscars committee member Suriya casts vote at The Academy 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Actor Suriya Sivakumar, on Wednesday, gave his vote at The Academy Awards 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Suriya shared a screenshot which he captioned, "Voting done! #Oscars95."



Last year, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which hosts the Oscars every year invited Kajol and Suriya amongst others to become a member of the Academy Class.

Suriya has been featured in many notable Tamil films like the 'Jai Bhim', 'Kaappaan' and 'Soorarai Pottru' among others.

He will be next seen in the periodic drama film which is tentatively titled 'Suriya42' and also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The prestigious award ceremony will be telecasted in India on March 13 early morning.

It's a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short. (ANI)