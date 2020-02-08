Oscars' Night Before party to host all top celebrities of Hollywood

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 8 (ANI): The champagne-soaked event -- Oscars' Night Before -- is returning with its 18th edition this year and will host all top celebrities of the Hollywood fraternity.

The invite-only event will be held a night before the main gala night at the Fox Studios on Saturday (local time) and is known to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

According to Hollywood reporter stars like Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, and Cynthia Erivo as the hosts' committee members.

The host committee for the 18th party comprises of nominees and winners from last year's award ceremony as well as the nominees of this year.

The committee features Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo, Octavia Spencer, Stella, and Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hanks, Laura Dern among others.

The funds that will be raised at the party will be used for supporting the industry colleagues and friends that will benefit from the MPTF's charitable services and programs like financial crisis counseling, financial assistance, retirement facility and caregiving support in the Woodland Hills which is the "home" to film and television veterans.

Around USD 5 million were raised after last year's event. Jeffrey Katzenberg serves as chairman of the MPTF Foundation.

The prestigious dinner party, that has been a constant for the past 18 years on the Saturday night before the Oscars, will be held at Fox Studios this time. (ANI)

