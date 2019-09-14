Oscars: Poland selects 'Corpus Christi' for International Feature Film category

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Poland has selected Jan Komasa's gripping religious drama 'Corpus Christi' as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story is based on true incidents, where a young man, who happens to be a criminal, starts portraying himself as a priest. The incident made people question religious belief and what it is to be a man.

The movie which stars Bartosz Bielenia is produced by Aneta Hickinbotham and Leszek Bodzak.

'Corpus Christi' was internationally premiered at the Venice International Film Festival. There the film won the Edipo Re Award and the Europa Cinemas Label Award. Also, the film was screened at the Toronto festival and will hit theatres in Poland on October 11.

Several times Poland has proved its metal on the Oscars, by making a place in the top 10 nominations. Poland once won Oscars for Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Ida' in 2014.

The nominations for the International Feature Film will be announced along with other categories on January 13, 2020. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held February 9, 2020. (ANI)

