Our role is to constantly surprise and refresh: Ben Kingsley on his MCU return in 'Wonder Man'

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): Hollywood star Ben Kingsley, who made a cameo appearance in last year's 'Shang-Chi' as Trevor Slattery, is set to return in a new Disney+ series titled 'Wonder Man'.

Kingsley's Trevor, a washed-up actor, first made his MCU appearance in 'Iron Man 3', where he had been recruited to pose as menacing villains like The Mandarin.

Speaking to Variety about his role, Kinsley said, "If I may humbly speak as an artist and a craftsman, I think our role is to constantly surprise and refresh. So I hope that I continue to constantly surprise and refresh."

According to Variety, it was originally announced in June that the show was in production. The main subject will be Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man, from the Marvel comics. Williams is the fictional son of a wealthy businessman whose business struggles as a result of rivalry with Tony Stark's Stark Industries.



Williams later agrees to the offer made by the villain Baron Zemo, which grants him superhuman ionic abilities including tremendous strength and durability. After engaging them on multiple occasions, Wonder Man eventually joined the Avengers' ranks.

Kingsley's reappearance as Trevor confirms rumours that the programme is meant to be a Hollywood satire because it is known that Trevor is a failed actor and that Wonder Man has worked as both an actor and a stuntman in the comics.

Kingsley will reportedly play a significant role in the series, however, it is unknown how he will fit into the storyline or how many episodes he will appear in.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed and co-wrote 'Shang-Chi', and who will work as an executive producer and co-creator on the 'Wonder Man' series, will collaborate with Kingsley once more on the role, as per Variety.

One of the most well-known performers of the contemporary era, Kingsley is recognised for his work in movies including 'Gandhi', 'Sexy Beast', 'House of Sand and Fog', 'Bugsy', and 'Schindler's List'. (ANI)

