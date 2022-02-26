'Outlander' new prequel series in the works

Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): Good news for all 'Outlander' fans! A prequel of the hit series is in development at Starz.

As per Variety, 'Outlander' executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is attached to write and executive produce the prequel. A writers' room is currently being assembled with an eye to begin work in the coming weeks.



Exact plot details for what the prequel would focus on are being kept under wraps. Ronald D. Moore, who developed 'Outlander' for television, will also executive produce along with Maril Davis under their Tall Ship Productions banner. As with 'Outlander', Sony Pictures Television will be the studio. Roberts is currently under an overall deal at Sony.

'Outlander' is based on the ongoing novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. Gabaldon recently teased in a Facebook post that she is still working on a prequel novel about Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, the parents of 'Outlander' main character Jamie Fraser.

News of the prequel comes as Season 6 of 'Outlander' is due to bow on Starz on March 6. A seventh season has already been greenlit. Production on Season 6 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed back the premiere date. Season 6 is based on the 'Outlander' book 'A Breath of Snow and Ashes' and will consist of eight episodes. Season 7 is based on 'An Echo in the Bone' and will consist of 16 episodes. (ANI)

