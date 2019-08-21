Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson reveals she still fits in iconic 'Baywatch' red swimsuit

Aug 21, 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Pamela Anderson, who donned the popular high-waist red swimsuit in the hit 90s coming-of-age series, 'Baywatch,' still fits in the couture perfectly.
It's been 22 years since she sported her surfside pinup look on camera, but Anderson revealed that not only can she still fit into the classic red bathing suit, she also wears it frequently, depending on the mood in order to surprise her dates.
"I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet," the actor told the New York Times in an interview, while she was discussing the signature red swimsuit, reported Fox News.
The mother of two also disclosed that many of the costumes were specifically fitted for each artiste and said that hers was actually cut too small according to her body frame.
"Some people bring me bathing suits to sign autographs on and they are these big bathing suits and I say, 'Listen, my bathing suit was tiny.' It just stretched and pulled onto your body," Anderson told the paper. (ANI)

