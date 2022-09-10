'Paper Girls' cancelled by Prime Video after one season

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video has cancelled 'Paper Girls' after one season.

According to Variety, in collaboration with Plan B, Amazon Studios and Legendary Television created the television show. It is based on the Image Comics series of the same name, which was written by Brian K. Vaughan, illustrated by Cliff Chiang, and sold in graphic book form.

'Paper Girls' begins in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, when four newspaper delivery girls Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany (Camryn Jones), and KJ (Fina Strazza) are out on their route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever.



In order to return to the past after being transported into the future, they must find a method to confront their adult selves along the road. They are being pursued by the Old Watch, a violent group of time travellers who have banned time travel in order to maintain their hold on power, while they come to terms with the truth that their futures are far different from what their 12-year-old selves had anticipated. In order to survive, the girls must to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other and themselves.

Season 1 debuted to positive reviews, with Variety chief film critic Caroline Framke praising the lead performances and nothing that the series "embraces the adrenaline rush of a wild goose chase through time and space, but is often at its best in the quieter moments of human connection."

The project received a series order from Prime Video in July 2020. In collaboration with Plan B, the series is produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The TV show was conceived by Stephany Folsom, who also serves as executive producer alongside Plan B, Christopher C. Rogers, Christopher Cantwell, Vaughan, Chiang, and Plan B. (ANI)

