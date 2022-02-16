Paramount developing third 'Sonic' film along with live-action 'Knuckles' series

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): A third 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie is being developed by Paramount studio, while a live-action series centering on the Idris Elba-voiced Knuckles is set for streaming service Paramount Plus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first 'Sonic' film came out in 2020 and earned USD 320 million at the worldwide box office, while the sequel is set for release on April 8 and will introduce Elba's Kunckles.

For the sequel, Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of the iconic Sega videogame character, along with a supporting cast that includes Jim Carrey and James Marsden.



Director Jeff Fowler also returns for the follow-up, along with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. It is currently unclear if the filmmaking team will return for the third film, which is still in early development.

Sega and Paramount Plus are developing the live-action 'Sonic' series, centering on Knuckles, which is set to launch in 2023. A creative team has yet to be announced.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the news was announced on Tuesday as a part of the studio's investors day that emphasized Paramount wishes to build out franchises across theatrical and streaming. (ANI)

