Paramount Pictures, Sega Sammy confirm 'Sonic the Hedgehog' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], May 29 (ANI): The live-action family comedy flick 'Sonic the Hedgehog' is getting a sequel.

According to Variety, Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy confirmed on Thursday that they have commenced development on a sequel to 'Sonic the Hedgehog'. The sequel would reteam the filmmakers, with Jeff Fowler directing, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller writing the script.

The decisions have not been made yet regarding casting or a production start date, as the movie is still in the development stage.

Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara are producing the movie, while Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller are executive producing.

The first film based on the popular video game franchise from Sega, released in February of this year. It tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new best friend Tom (played by James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) as he plots world domination. The family-friendly pic also stars Tika Sumpter.

'Sonic the Hedgehog,' upon its release, scored the No. 1 opening weekend of all time for a movie based on a video game, and boasted the fourth-best Presidents Day weekend debut.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' was among the slew of films released early on home entertainment after theatres were shuttered due to the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

