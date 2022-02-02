Paramount Plus unveils first trailer of 'The Offer' series, based on making of 'The Godfather'

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): The first trailer for the upcoming limited series 'The Offer', based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's never-revealed experiences of making 'The Godfather', has been unveiled by Paramount Plus.

While 'The Godfather' films are considered to be an iconic trilogy in film history, this 10-episode show will bring to light the making of the paradigmatic mob drama. The series has been created and written by Michael Tolkin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The almost minute-long teaser trailer was released during Paramount Plus's virtual Television Critics Association presentation to reporters on Tuesday.



In it, it's clearly shown that the series will uncover how Ruddy managed to take on board a reluctant director and a screenwriter. It will further showcase the struggle behind the negotiation with the studio for the budget of the film.

Ruddy will also be seen dealing with the wild persona of Paramount's executive Robert Evans, and the influence of the Italian-American Civil Rights League, led by the mobster Joe Colombo. The mafia had feelings too, and at the time, they did not much care for the prospect of a 'Godfather' film.

The series stars Miles Teller as Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Evans, Juno Temple as agent Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as real-life crime boss Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as industrialist Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as business tycoon Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as author Mario Puzo.

Armie Hammer was initially chosen to portray the lead. However, Teller was roped in after Hammer exited the show in late January amid allegations of sexual misconduct by several women.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nikki Toscano serves as the showrunner, while Dexter Fletcher has directed the first block of 'The Offer', which is set to premiere on April 28. (ANI)

