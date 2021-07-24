Paramount Plus unveils trailers for 'Star Trek' animated series 'Prodigy', 'Lower Decks'

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): The cast and creators of Paramount Plus' 'Star Trek: Prodigy' and 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' debuted the teaser trailer for the series on Friday during the virtual Comic-Con@Home panel for the 'Star Trek' TV universe.

According to Variety, the former animated series will debut in the US this fall, while the latter returns to the streamer on August 12.

'Prodigy' is the first 'Star Trek' series aimed at younger audiences. It will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future.

At the beginning of this show, the six young outcasts know nothing about the starship they've commandeered, of which the trailer provides a glimpse. But over the course of their adventures together, each will be introduced to Starfleet, and the ideals it represents.

Emmy winners Kevin and Dan Hageman have developed 'Prodigy'. The show is produced by CBS Studios' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, Roddenberry Entertainment and the Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

The trailer also unveiled the first look at that starship, which is not, as the show's title might suggest, named 'Prodigy'. Instead, a close look revealed it's named to be 'U.S.S. Protostar'.

Its registry number started with NX instead of NCC, indicating that the 'Protostar' is an experimental ship rather than a fully commissioned starship. How and why it came to be abandoned are mysteries that the show will explore.



Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executively producing it alongside the Hagemans, who serve as showrunners. Ben Hibon will direct the show directs along with co-executive producing it. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.

The new Paramount plus Original's voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas, among others.

The trailer for 'Star Trek: Lower Decks', which is an adult animated show developed by Mike McMahan was unveiled following the 'Prodigy' panel. The half-hour comedy series centres on the support crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, one of Starfleet's least important ships.

Returning for its second season, the show will be "bigger" and "funnier", with an enjoyable mix of "silly" and "serious" Trek, as per McMahan. "It's just a blast," he said. Fans can expect strange new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan.

'Lower Decks' is produced by CBS Studios' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Creator-showrunner McMahan has executive produced it alongside Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Aaron Baiers, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz for 219 Productions.

The show's voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero, Noel Wells, Jerry O'Connell, and others.

'Prodigy' EPs Kevin and Dan Hageman joined director/co-EP Hibon for a conversation as part of the panel, which also featured voice actors Mulgrew, Gray, Purnell, Imrie, Alazraqui, Baker, and Mantzoukas.

The 'Lower Decks' panel featured creator, showrunner and EP McMahan, along with voice actors Newsome, Quaid and Cordero. O'Connell moderated both conversations. (ANI)

