Paramount sets 2022 release for Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock-starrer 'The Lost City Of D'

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): American film studio Paramount announced on Saturday (local time) that the romantic comedy 'The Lost City of D' starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, is set for 2022 release.



According to Deadline, Paramount has announced that the romantic comedy from Adam and Aaron Nee will be released on April 15, 2022. The film has been described as a 'Romancing the Stone' style romantic comedy.

The plot of 'The Lost City of D' follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

As per Deadline, Bullock will produce the movie via her Fortis Films along with Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions. Dana Fox has penned the screenplay based on an idea by Seth Gordon, who is also producing under his Exhibit A Films banner. (ANI)

