'Parasite' director return to South Korea, talks on lessons from Oscars

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 20 (ANI): 'Parasite' filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, who is currently basking his history-making Oscar win, returned home to South Korea this week.

On Wednesday (local time), the key cast and the director reflected on the lessons from this years 2020 Oscars at a press event in Seoul.

"Compared to Hollywood studios and Netflix, our Oscars campaign was smaller. Other nominees had enormous ads on billboard and TV ads," Bong was quoted by Variety as saying.

He also said that he finds certain expensive campaigns awkward, but have come to think it as a process to examine and appreciate films in depth.

Song Kang Ho, the lead actor of the family tragedy, said that the campaign was "a journey to learn how to communicate with artists in the international film industry, not to achieve those trophies".

'Parasite' created history as it became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award at Oscars.

The film also bagged the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director.

Out of the six nominations, the movie managed to win four honours at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

The movie has garnered international acclaim and has managed to win awards at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Writers Guild Awards.

The movie stars Song Kang-Ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park So-dam.

The flick tells a tale about the members of a poor household family, who somehow get employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating the household, and posing as unrelated and highly qualified individuals. (ANI)

