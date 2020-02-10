'Parasite', Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt... here's all that made history at Oscars 2020

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): As the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards came to a close on Sunday (local time) after bestowing the most outstanding icons of the industry, here's a look at the honours that made history at the champagne-soaked event.

South Korean drama 'Parasite' drew the loudest cheers at the ceremony as it created history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award at Oscars.

Alternatively, it also won the maximum number of awards at the ceremony as it swept four big titles - Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature.

Director Bong Joon Ho made a mark at the award ceremony by taking home three Oscars at the very first Oscar nod.

'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix who is currently basking in the glory of three big awards - Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar - for his role also won his first Oscar after being nominated four times.

Renee Zellweger also lifted her first Oscar in the category of Best Actor for the portrayal of late icon Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy'. She had earlier been bestowed with the honour in the Best Supporting Actor category for 'Cold Mountain' in 2004.

Heart-throb Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor honour for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which marked his first Oscar win for an acting category. He had previously won in 2012 as a producer of Best Picture winner '12 Years a Slave'.

Composer Hildur Gudnadottir who won the award for the Best Original Score for Todd Phillips's 'Joker' became the third female composer to win the best score title and the first one to win the Original score title as the Academy in 2000 combined the previous two categories of Original Score and best Dramatic Score into a single category.

On the other hand, Former US President Barack Obama's production debut 'American Factory' also won the Academy for the Best Documentary Feature. The documentary marks the first movie produced by Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions.

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards went hostless for the second time and took place at the Dolby Theatres, Los Angeles, California. (ANI)

