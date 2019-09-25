Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz
Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz

Paris Fashion Week: Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman make red carpet debut as husband, wife

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Paris will always be the city of love! Actors Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz just made their official red carpet debut as husband and wife during the Paris Fashion Week.
The newlyweds tied the knot on June 29 but recently stepped out at a public event. The couple was dressed to the nines, looking absolutely stunning during Paris Fashion week while walking the red carpet for the Yves Saint Laurent show, reported E! News.
The duo is no stranger to the European lifestyle and had their dreamy wedding in France. For the fashion event, she rocked a chic all-black ensemble.
Zoe, famously known for her role in HBO's 'Big Little Lies', likes to keep her personal life out of the public eye. The much-in-couple even hid their engagement for eight months.
However, she didn't hide everything, and was very open about getting engaged including spilling the beans about the adorable way he proposed to her while she was wearing sweatpants and admittedly a "little drunk."
The 30-year-old actor announced her engagement to the 31-year-old star in October 2018, eight months after Karl popped the big question.
"I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast. I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him," she told Rolling Stone of his proposal.
Glusman got on one knee, and Kravitz replied, "'Yes, stretch! Stretch to calm your heart down!'"
The pair, who met through mutual friends in 2016, was engaged for months before anyone knew.
While the couple's red carpet debut was definitely a highlight of the event, it was model Naomi Campbell's fierce walk that stole the show. It's no secret that the supermodel knows her way around a catwalk, but at the YSL show, she proved once and for all why she's one of the best to ever do it.
Naomi celebrated the occasion on Instagram with a sweet tribute to the man behind it all.
"Mr Yves Saint Laurent you believed in me and stood by my side when I needed it most!! Grateful for you and for all the memories we've made together over the years. Kind hearted, creative genius and fashion visionary!! We miss you dearly," she captioned the still of her alongside the fashion icon. (ANI)

iocl