Paris Hilton posts adorable family pictures with son Phoenix

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): Just a day after revealing her baby boy's name, Paris Hilton introduced her bunch of joy to the world. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the model socialite posted the first pictures of her boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

The first picture is a perfect family frame. Paris is holding the sleeping Phoenix on her shoulder while, Carter planting a kiss on Paris's forehead. In the second picture, Paris is kissing her boy. In the caption, she wrote, "Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world."

Paris broke the news of her son's birth on January 24, posting a picture of his hand wrapped in hers to Instagram with a caption, "You are already loved beyond words."

According to People, Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed the child via surrogacy. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told the outlet. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Following more than a year of dating, Hilton and Reum got engaged in February 2021. They later wed in a three-day ceremony in November of that same year. Reum, a native of Chicago and a longtime friend of the Hiltons, is an author, business owner, and the founder of the venture capital firm M13. (ANI)

