Paris Hilton wishes Kim Kardashian as she turns 40

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Paris Hilton extended birthday wishes to reality TV star and friend Kim Kardashian on her 40th birth anniversary.

The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter to 'send love to the birthday girl on her special day'.

"Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian! So many fun memories together!" wrote Hilton.



She took the occasion to reminisce about a video they had worked on together a year ago.



"Loved you in my Best Friends A*s music video! So hot! Loves it! Sending you so much love on your special day #BirthdayGirl!" she added.



In response, Kim retweeted Hilton's post carrying warm wishes to her. (ANI)

