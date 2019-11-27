Patrick Schwarznegger plans family Thanksgiving dinner with Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): Seems like American actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with brother-in-law and actor Chris Pratt.

The 26-year-old actor opened up about his upcoming family holiday plans with Chris Pratt and sister Katherine Schwarzenegger in an interview, on Sunday's(local time) at American Music Awards, reported Entertainment Tonight as cited by People Magazine.

While getting candid during the interview, Schwarzenegger said, "He can eat a lot, and Chris go at it at the desserts. He's a foodie. We both have a sweet tooth."

Schwarzenegger goes on to add that "Thanksgiving at our place is great." And he also disclosed that he was looking forward to celebrating the festival at his mother Maria Shriver's house.

"On Wednesday, we always go to the church and do, like, a Thanksgiving meal there for people and then Thursday we'll do Thanksgiving at my mom's," he said.

The 'Stuck in Love' actor said: "We always do a football game in the morning and then come back and eat all day, watch football like everybody else."

The couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married on June 8 in Montecito, California after a year of dating and went to Hawaii for honeymoon.(ANI)

