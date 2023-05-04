Paul Radd, Amy Adams, Tessa Thompson to star in comedy-drama 'The Invite'

Washington [US], May 4 (ANI): Actor Paul Radd, Amy Adams and Tessa Thompson have been locked in for the comedy-drama movie 'The Invite' by director Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the film is an adaptation of the award-winning Spanish movie 'Sentimental' which already has remakes made by numerous filmmakers. The film is in its early stages hence any other major information was not found.



The storyline consists of Joe (Rudd) and Angela (Adams), who are married for 15 years and find that their relationship is in a rut. In order to have a conversation that isn't focused on their marital woes, Angela invites their boisterous neighbours, Kayla (Thompson) and Shane, over for drinks. Joe irritated at having to engage with this disruptive couple, plans to use the occasion to confront them; however, both he and Angela get far more than they bargained for as sparks fly and they discover Shane and Kayla are hosting weekly orgies and have an invite of their own to offer.

The script is being written by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

Paul was last in the headlines for his MCU movie 'Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania' which was released on February 17, 2023. (ANI)

