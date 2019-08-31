Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's daughters pose for a perfect picture

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): While it is known that Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were friends, their daughters seem to have a good relationship too, going by their social media.

Walker's eldest Meadow Walker shared a lovely picture of herself with Diesel's eldest daughter Hania Sinclair on Thursday.

The picture shows Hania resting her head on Meadow's shoulder. "With my angels," she captioned the picture.

Meadow had maintained a low profile since her father's death in 2013. She even declined to feature in 2018's documentary 'I Am Paul Walker.'

Earlier this month, she posted a throwback picture of her father and captioned it as, "Thinking of you xx."

Diesel is also father to Vincent Sinclair and Pauline, who is named after Walker. (ANI)

