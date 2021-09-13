Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares priceless throwback picture on actor's birth anniversary

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): Model Meadow Walker is keeping her late father and actor Paul Walker's memory alive. She celebrated the late star's 48th birth anniversary on Sunday by sharing a sweet throwback picture.

The 22-year-old model remembered her late father by posting a childhood photo featuring herself with the 'Fast and the Furious' star. "Happy birthday daddy, I love you," Meadow wrote in the caption.



As per People magazine, Meadow was 15 years old when Paul died on November 30, 2013, in a car crash. He was 40 when he breathed his last.

As he was in the middle of filming 'Fast 7' at the time, Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody were hired to stand in for him for the remainder of the production, before his face was digitally superimposed onto their bodies.

Meadow has frequently honoured her father's memory, most recently attending the premiere of 'F9' in June. Paul's co-star Vin Diesel has even discussed the possibility of Meadow appearing in an upcoming installment of the franchise.

"I would not count anything out," Diesel told E!'s Daily Pop in June.



"Let me just, without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let's just say nothing's ruled out," he added at the time.

Diesel has said he feels "very protective" of his goddaughter Meadow, who has remained close with his family over the years.

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he told Extra in June.

"To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that," Diesel added.

He also shares daughter Similce and son Vincent with partner Paloma Jimenez and they named Pauline in honour of Paul.

Meadow also considers herself a part of their brood. "Family," she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself hugging Diesel and Similce in May. "All love. Always ... " Diesel wrote in the comments.

Paul's daughter recently celebrated a huge life moment, announcing her engagement to actor Louis Thornton-Allan last month while showing off her ring. (ANI)

