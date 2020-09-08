Penelope Cruz set to star Emanuele Crialese's 'L'immensita'

Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz has been roped in to star in director Emanuele Crialese's next project -- a 1970s-set Italian movie 'L'immensita'.

According to Variety, the upcoming movie will deliver the intimate portrait of a family in the 1970s, depicting Italian society at a turning point.

The 'Blow' actor will play Clara, a mother who is "at the center of this story," said Crialese, who will also be writing the script along with Francesca Manieri and Vittorio Moroni.

Crialese added that the movie is the story of a "symbiotic love, the one between Clara and her children, set in Rome in the '70s; a world suspended between neighborhoods under construction and TV shows still in black and white, new social achievements and old family models."

The 'Respiro' filmmaker said about Cruz character in 'L'immensita' as "an archetype that can only come to life through the artistic and human encounter with the sensitivity of a great actress like Penelope Cruz".

While the 'Vanilla Sky' star said that she have been a fan of Crialese for a "long time" and that the 'L'immensita' is one of the "best scripts" she ever read.

"I'm looking forward to jumping into this magical adventure with him and the rest of the team and to give life to a character I'm completely in love with," Variety quoted Cruz as saying.

The team will start shooting for the flick in summer 2021. (ANI)

