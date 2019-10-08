Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti join 'Here Today' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti and 'Gossip Girl' alum Penn Badgley have joined the cast of 'Here Today'.

The comedy film which also stars Emmy winners Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish is being filmed in New York City, reported Deadline.

The upcoming film follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal), who is slowly but surely losing his grip on reality, becomes a friend with a talented young New York street singer Emma Payge (Haddish). They form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

The screenplay has been written by Crystal with his fellow 'Saturday Night Live' alum and Emmy-award winning writer Alan Zweibel based on the short story The Prize also written by Zweibel.

The film has been produced by Crystal, Zweibel, Haddish, Fred Bernstein and Dominique Telson.

"We've assembled a terrific and gifted cast," the outlet quoted Bernstein, Astute Films' President. "Billy and Alan Zweibel gave us a wonderful script, and great actors want to work with Billy. We are thrilled!" (ANI)

