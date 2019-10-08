Laura Benanti and Penn Badgley
Laura Benanti and Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti join 'Here Today' cast

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti and 'Gossip Girl' alum Penn Badgley have joined the cast of 'Here Today'.
The comedy film which also stars Emmy winners Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish is being filmed in New York City, reported Deadline.
The upcoming film follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal), who is slowly but surely losing his grip on reality, becomes a friend with a talented young New York street singer Emma Payge (Haddish). They form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.
The screenplay has been written by Crystal with his fellow 'Saturday Night Live' alum and Emmy-award winning writer Alan Zweibel based on the short story The Prize also written by Zweibel.
The film has been produced by Crystal, Zweibel, Haddish, Fred Bernstein and Dominique Telson.
"We've assembled a terrific and gifted cast," the outlet quoted Bernstein, Astute Films' President. "Billy and Alan Zweibel gave us a wonderful script, and great actors want to work with Billy. We are thrilled!" (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:01 IST

From Akhay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu, celebs extend wishes on Dussehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:13 IST

Hailey Baldwin reveals her wedding dress designed by Off-White

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): A week after supermodel Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows with singer Justin Bieber in a lavish wedding ceremony; she finally revealed the wedding dress she wore for the big day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:53 IST

Nick Jonas joins 'The Voice' as coach for Season 18

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas is all set to join season 18 of the NBC singing competition 'The Voice'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 05:37 IST

Before Netflix, 'The Irishman' to run in Broadway for a month

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Prior to its release on the streaming giant Netflix, Martin Scorsese's directorial 'The Irishman' will get a run at Broadway theatre.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:38 IST

Jason Statham to star in 'Le Convoyeur' remake

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Jason Statham is all set to star in the remake of 2004 French thriller 'Le Convoyeur' with filmmaker Guy Ritchie as the director of the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:13 IST

How #MeToo movement developed 'The Morning Show', tells Reese Witherspoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): With less than a month to go for the release of her upcoming Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show', Reese Witherspoon opened up about how the show developed and found its direction from the popular #MeToo movement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 03:29 IST

Adam Levine happy as 'stay-at-home dad'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Seems like singer Adam Levine is enjoying fathering as he opened up about full-time parenting and his "great" life as a "stay-at-home dad."

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:24 IST

Oscars 2020: 93 films to compete in Best International Feature...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): The 92nd Academy Awards are surely a thing to look forward with a record-breaking total of 93 countries sending their entries to contend in the Best International Feature Film category.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:18 IST

I've been in training: Brad Pitt discloses his new skill

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): No doubt that Brad Pitt has become an icon in the Hollywood industry, but the actor is likely sculpting his way forward and trying hands at something new.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:16 IST

Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson to star as James Comey, Donald...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is all set to play US President Donald Trump onscreen with Jeff Daniels starring as former FBI director James Comey in an upcoming CBS miniseries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 01:22 IST

'Joker' comes under fire for using song by convicted pedophile

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): While Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' broke all records minting USD 93.5 million over the weekend and stood as the biggest October launch, the dark supervillain drama has come across another controversy and this time, it is for a track used in the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:59 IST

Rihanna's 'visual autobiography' to hit book stalls soon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Rihanna is on her way to bring out an autobiography this month but it's not going to be any usual book!

Read More
iocl