Penn Badgley reacts to 'You' fan asking him to 'kidnap' her

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Ever since Penn Badgley brought his menacingly lovesick character, Joe Goldberg, to life in Netflix's 'You', fans have been not-so-subtle about expressing their connection to him. The same happened when a fan jokingly asked Penn to 'kidnap' her; see what the actor replied!

A fan recently tagged Penn on Twitter and wrote, "Ayoooo kidnap me."

Quick to notice, Penn who has expressed his concern with viewers' fangirling over his dangerous on-screen persona in the past, this time was just a smidge different.

The actor jokingly replied to the tweet by writing, "Idk why but when 'kidnap me' is prefaced by 'ayoooo,' it has a completely different ring to it and I'm not mad."





As per E! News, Penn also spoke about his character being able to use the instant access of social media to his advantage during a January 2019 press event with 'You' co-star Shay Mitchell.

"I think Joe reveals the unsettling logic that actually a lot of us are following--in the worst way--on social media. But, then I think in the best way it is a tool and there's nothing inherently wrong about that tool at all. In fact, I see really admire people like Shay, who have an authentic relationship where it's like, fluent. See me when I try to do something on social media? It's pathetic," he shared at that time.

The thriller series 'You' was renewed for a fourth season at Netflix. The announcement came a day before the October 15 debut of 'You' season 3 on the streamer.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti star in the hit Netflix series about a charming serial killer named Joe (Penn) who tends to kill the women he becomes obsessed with.

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, 'You' is based on Caroline Kepnes' bestselling books 'You' and 'Hidden Bodies'. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Season two of the much-talked-about show ended with Love (Pedretti) revealing herself to be equally psychotic and also pregnant. In season three which is currently streaming on Netflix, Joe (Penn) and Love start a new life with their son in the suburbs and see if that kind of 'normal' life is meant for them.

Apart from Penn and Pedretti, 'You' season 3 also features Saffron Burrows returning as a lead cast member, with Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Dylan Arnold, and Tati Gabrielle joining the series. (ANI)

