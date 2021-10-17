'Pennyworth' moves to HBO Max for season 3

Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): Jack Bannon starrer crime series 'Pennyworth' has moved from Epix to HBO Max with season 3 renewal.

Deadline reported that the crime series which aired for two seasons on Epix has been renewed for a third season and will make the move to the WarnerMedia digital platform in 2022.

The series revolves around the story of former British SAS (Special Air Service) soldier Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) who forms a security company and goes to work with Bruce Wayne's billionaire father Thomas, (Ben Aldridge) in the 1960s London.

The news announced at the DC FanDome event, Saturday comes after Deadline revealed that 'Pennyworth' producer Warner Bros. TV was in talks to bring the show over to its sibling streamer. It will join other DC titles such as 'Titans', 'Doom Patrol' and 'Peacemaker'starring John Cena on HBO Max.



Reportedly, Epix will get a second window, per the deal.

Season three of 'Pennyworth' will also star Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda. It will continue with the five-year time jump, when the civil war is over and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse, ushering in a new age of superheroes and supervillains, according to Deadline.

The ten-episode drama series from Warner Bros. Television is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger

It is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens.

'Pennyworth' is produced in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. (ANI)

