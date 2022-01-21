'Perry Mason': Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock set to recur in season 2

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): HBO's crime drama 'Perry Mason' has added Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci and Jen Tullock in recurring roles for their second season.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Matthew Rhys-led drama will also star Shea Whigham reprising his role as Pete Strickland.

The returning cast members also include Rhys -- who plays the title role in the 1930s-set show. Apart from him, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, new series regular Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han and Mark O'Brien will also star in the second season.

Perry Mason's second season is set a few months after the Dodson trial that closed season one -- and in the worst year of the Great Depression. Perry and Della (Rylance) have turned to handle most civil cases instead of the more tumultuous criminal work, but that means there isn't much work for investigator Paul Drake (Chalk), who has struck out on his own. When a seemingly open-and-shut case overtakes Los Angeles, Perry's pursuit of justice reveals not all is as it seems.



Astin will play Sunny Gryce, a client of Perry's who embodies the American dream to a fault. A force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is duelling supermarkets in town, he wants to make sure he gets his money's worth out of his fancy new attorneys.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dewey plays Brooks McCutcheon, part of the wealthiest family in Los Angeles who's eager to prove himself but questions whether he has the talent to rise to the heights of his father. Oscar nominee Raci plays Brooks' father, Lydell McCutcheon, a self-made power player who made his fortune in oil.

Tullock will play Anita St. Pierre, a successful screenwriter who comes into Della's orbit and shows her a side of life and love that she's been missing. Whigham's Pete Strickland, now working for the district attorney, finds his relationship with Perry strained when they end up on opposite sides of a case.

'Perry Mason' is produced by Team Downey. The series will have new showrunners for season two in Jack Amiel and Michael Begler, who are took over after creators Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones opted to move on to other projects. Amiel and Begler are executively producing with Team Downey's Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey; Joe Horacek; and Rhys. Regina Heyman is a co-executive producer.

Fernando Coimbra, Jessica Lowery, Marialy Rivas and Nina Lopez-Corrado are each directing two episodes, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

