Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley are dating!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): After a year of a whirlwind romance and heartbreak, Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has someone new in his life.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star is dating 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' fame Margaret Qualley, reported Us Weekly.

"They've been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him," a source told the outlet, noting that the pair are planning to make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival together.

Qualley, who appeared in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', has a role in 'Seberg', which will premiere at the Venice festival on Friday.

Davidson was most recently linked to actor Kate Beckinsale. The two called it quits after nearly four months of dating in May.

The comedian first stepped out with Beckinsale at various Golden Globes after-parties, three months after his split from fiancee and singer Ariana Grande.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2018 that Davidson and Grande were engaged after just a few weeks of dating.

"They are a perfect fit. But they are not rushing to get married," a source told the outlet at that time.

However, less than five months later, Grande and Davidson called off their engagement.

"They realized it happened too quick and too early," a source told Us Weekly in October 2018.

While the 'Set It Up' star, who has been vocal about his mental health struggles in the past, shared an alarming message on social media while dealing with the aftermath of the breakup, insiders told the outlet that he was in a better place shortly before the New Year.

Meanwhile, Qualley, rose to fame playing Justin Theroux's daughter in HBO's 'The Leftovers'. The 24-year-old star, who is the daughter of actor Andie MacDowell, previously dated actor Nat Wolff.

In May 2017, Qualley was dating director Cary Fukunaga, who is 18 years old than her.

On the work front, Davidson will be back for the 45th season of 'Saturday Night Live', premiering on September 28. He recently lent his voice for the upcoming 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'. He has three films in the pipeline - 'The Jesus Rolls', 'Marmaduke' and an untitled semi-autobiographical comedy, directed by Judd Apatow. (ANI)

