Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson
Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley call it quits after whirlwind romance

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Less than three months after making their relationship public, comedian-actor Pete Davidson and actor Margaret Qualley have parted ways.
The two have split after a whirlwind romance, reported Us Weekly. A source close to the former couple told the outlet that they will "remain friends" even after the breakup.
Us Weekly broke the news in August that the two actors were dating. A source told the outlet in August that the duo had been seeing each other for a few months.
"They've been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him," a source said at that time.
Davidson and Qualley stepped out together publically for the first time at the premiere of her movie 'Seberg' at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. The pair flew to the Marco Polo Airport in Venice on August 29 for Qualley's big night.
"Pete and Margaret were standing and chatting and laughing," an onlooker told the outlet at that time.
"There wasn't much PDA, but he was in a good mood and the two of them were joking around. Margaret walked to the other side of baggage claim to get her bag and Pete was waiting with an older lady. Pete was super nice and posed for a photo," the eye witness added.
During their trip, the two were more affectionate, as they walked hand in hand around the streets of Venice. Davidson and Qualley also went on a romantic boat ride during their Venice getaway.
Davidson's short-lived romance with Qualley started after his split from actor Kate Beckinsale. The comedian was linked to the 46-year-old actor at the beginning of the year. Davidson and Beckinsale called it quits in May after four months together.
Prior to dating Beckinsale, the 'Set It Up' actor, who is currently shooting for 'Suicide Squad' in Atlanta, was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande.
Davidson and the Grammy-winning singer called off their engagement in October 2018 after five months of being together. The news of the duo's split broke following the untimely death of Grande's ex and rapper Mac Miller.
Qualley, who is the daughter of actor Andie MacDowell, previously dated actor Nat Wolff. In May 2017, Qualley was dating director Cary Fukunaga, who is 18 years old than her.
On the work front, Davidson returned for the 45th season of 'Saturday Night Live', which premiered on September 28. He recently lent his voice for 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'. He has three films in the pipeline - 'Marmaduke', 'Suicide Squad' and an untitled semi-autobiographical comedy, directed by Judd Apatow.
Meanwhile, Qualley, rose to fame playing Justin Theroux's daughter in HBO's 'The Leftovers' and was most recently seen in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', co-starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie. She will next appear in 'My Salinger Year' and 'The Chain'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:37 IST

Karwa Chauth 2019: Here's how Bachchans and Sonali Bendre...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Sonali Bendre, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan together celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with zeal on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:02 IST

Ex Catwomen Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer praises Zoe Kravitz's...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Ex Catwomen Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer congratulated the next woman, Zoe Kravitz, who has been roped in to play the character in upcoming 'The Batman'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:20 IST

Peter embarks on new adventure as 'Peter Rabbit 2' trailer drops

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): Seems like Easter would be more fun with the sequel to fantasy animation film 'Peter Rabbit' witnessing the titular character embarking on an all-new adventure in 'Peter Rabbit 2', whose first trailer was launched on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:26 IST

Shilpa, Raveena, Padmini, Neelam join Karwa Chauth celebration...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari among other celebrities, put on their best bib and tucker to join the Karwa Chauth celebrations at Sonam Kapoor's residence as her mother Sunita turned host for the evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:26 IST

Alan Walker announces India leg of aviation tour with Sunburn Arena

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The 13th edition of Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn, will bring to India another massive multi-city Sunburn Arena tour with the legendary British-born Norwegian artist and record producer Alan Walker.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:53 IST

Spent 20 years together living the dream: Madhuri wishes hubby...

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): Kawra Chauth celebrations seemed to have doubled for the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit as she celebrated 20 years of married life with Dr Shriram Nene on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:21 IST

'Dabangg's 'Rajjo Pandey' wishes happy Karwa Chauth

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo Pandey from 'Dabangg 3' joined women across the country as they celebrated Karwa Chauth.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:42 IST

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott keeping differences aside for daughter

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who called it quits earlier this month, are keeping their differences aside while raising their daughter Stormi Webster.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:24 IST

'Crazy Lagdi': First track from 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' out now

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): 'Crazy Lagdi', the first track of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' is as fun as the trailer of the romantic comedy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:12 IST

Panama law firm files suit against Meryl Streep's 'The Laundromat'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Meryl Streep starrer Netflix movie 'The Laundromat' is facing a lawsuit by Mossack Fonseca, a Panama City law firm whose documents became public in the 2016 Panama Papers leak.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:38 IST

'Frozen 2', 'Toy Story 4' among record 32 films submitted for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Your favorite childhood Disney characters are up in a race for Oscars too as the 2020 run for the coveted honour is shaping to be an animated affair.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:37 IST

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' win big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy', India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, walked home with the best film from India award in the regional finals at the Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremony.

Read More
iocl